Peterbilt offers a special edition Model 389X

The Peterbilt Model 389X is intended to make a bold, distinctive statement on the highway.

Model 389X is a special edition version of the Peterbilt 389 that has added chrome details and other features. Production of the special-edition truck will be limited to 1,389 trucks and is available for order now through Peterbilt dealerships.

The 389X has a highly polished hood crown surrounding a classic-style, louvered grille sheet inspired by the first 1939 Peterbilt. The hood features a brightly polished centerline trim, exclusive side-hood chrome accents, and polished hood fenders.

Other bright features include cowl skirts, battery box, fuel tanks, sunvisor, bumper and large, 7-inch chrome exhaust stacks. Peterbilt also has embellished the exterior lighting package with LED amber color light strips that provide lighting in the air cleaners and under the rocker panels. The truck features also 389X exterior badging on the mud flaps as well as on the cab or sleeper.

The interior of the Model 389X also is specially outfitted.

The dash panels have a new black pearl burl woodgrain. Special black-finish trim accents can be found throughout the cab and sleeper. Additional features include bright chrome grab handles, a special-edition emblem on the shifter plate, embroidered badging on the headrests, and badging on the sleeper back wall.

Each truck includes a serialized, chrome dash plate with the production number of the truck to commemorate each special edition vehicle, as well as a kit of custom merchandise.

“The new 389X is superior in every detail. From its classic design and high-quality craftsmanship to its exclusive chrome elements and details both inside and out, the 389X will quickly become the most desirable truck on the road,” Robert Woodall, assistant general manager of sales and marketing, said in a statement.

The Model 389X can be ordered as a daycab or in a 72-inch or 78-inch sleeper configuration. LL

