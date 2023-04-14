Peterbilt creates technician program at Nashville, Tenn., school

With an eye to increasing its number of diesel mechanics, Peterbilt Motors Co. is backing a Peterbilt Technician Institute program at Lincoln Tech in Nashville, Tenn.

Peterbilt aims to double the number of technicians in its dealer network within five years, the company said in a statement announcing the program. The program will prepare students for careers as Peterbilt service technicians.

“Peterbilt’s PTI program was developed specifically to prepare the next generation of service technicians,” Jason Skoog, Paccar vice president and Peterbilt general manager, said in the statement. “This partnership ensures students will receive best-in-class training, obtain valuable certifications, and be placed in technician positions at Peterbilt dealerships earning a competitive salary and the opportunity to build a meaningful, long-term career.”

The Peterbilt Technician Institute curriculum provides graduates of Lincoln Tech’s auto, diesel and heavy equipment technology programs advanced training on systems ranging from fuel and electrical to HVAC, suspensions and brakes. Students are exposed to a three-part learning approach that includes hands-on training to build experience and working knowledge of Peterbilt trucks, a classroom session approach to build teamwork and communication skills and a web-based skill-building activities approach to incorporate technology into learning.

Upon completion of the advanced diesel program, students will have earned nine factory-trained technician credentials, which can help fast-track them to careers at more than 420 Peterbilt dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.

The program is scheduled to begin this summer.

Interested students can learn more about the Peterbilt Technician Institute program by clicking here. Peterbilt also has a technician training program in the Chicago and Dallas areas.

Lincoln Tech, formally known as Lincoln Educational Services Corp., is a for-profit postsecondary vocational education institution founded in 1946 and headquartered in West Orange, N.J. The Nashville campus was founded in 1919. It offers diesel and truck technology courses in addition to automotive, collision repair, and welding and metal fabrication courses. LL

