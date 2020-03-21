Paccar recalls thousands of Peterbilts for battery cable issues

March 21, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Paccar is recalling various models of model year 2015-20 Peterbilt trucks over an issue with battery cables, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

Paccar is recalling nearly 36,000 Peterbilt 365, 389, 567 and 579 trucks model year 2015-20 with a left-hand, under-hood jumper terminal (option code 2539410).

According to NHTSA, the positive battery jumper terminal cable may be too long, allowing it to chafe against the left front suspension spring and result in an electrical short circuit. An electrical short circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

Paccar will notify owners of affected trucks. Dealers will inspect battery jumper terminal cables and replace them for free as needed. Recalls are scheduled to begin on May 1.

For questions, contact Paccar customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 20PBA. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-130.

