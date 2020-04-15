Paccar is recalling more than 455,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks for an issue with the antilock brake system, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

Nearly two dozen models of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks with model years ranging from 2008 to 2020 with NAMUX software are affected by the recall. According to NHTSA, if the antilock brake system loses battery and/or ignition power to the controller, the dash warning light for the ABS may not illuminate to warn the driver of the loss of the antilock brake system.

The following trucks are affected by the antilock brake system recall:

Kenworth/T170/2008-2020.

Kenworth/T270/2008-2020.

Kenworth/T370/2008-2020.

Kenworth/T660/2008-2019.

Kenworth/T680/2011-2020.

Kenworth/T800/2008-2020.

Kenworth/T880/2011-2020.

Kenworth/W900/2008-2020.

Peterbilt/330/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/335/2008-2011.

Peterbilt/337/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/340/2008-2011.

Peterbilt/348/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/365/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/367/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/384/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/386/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/387/2008-2016.

Peterbilt/388/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/389/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/567/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/579/2008-2019.

Peterbilt/587/2008-2019.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems,” and 136, “Electronic Stability Control System on Heavy Vehicles.”

Paccar will contact truck owners. Dealers will update the NAMUX software for free. Recalls are expected to begin June 15. For questions regarding the antilock brake system recall, call Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 20KWB or Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4220 with recall number 20PBC. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-199.

This recall is similar to one Paccar issued in July 2018. In that recall, more than 3,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks were recalled.