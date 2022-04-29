OOIDA to EPA: Don’t make truckers guinea pigs

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wants to make sure that the voice of truck drivers is heard before the Environmental Protection Agency moves forward with any new emission standards.

On Friday, April 29, OOIDA sent a Call to Action email to its more than 150,000 members, asking them to provide the EPA feedback on proposed nitrogen oxide emission standards for trucks beginning in model year 2027.

“The proposal seeks feedback on two emissions options, both of which are problematic based on projected timelines and costs for drivers,” OOIDA wrote.

The Association contends that new technology shouldn’t be mandated. Once the equipment is proven to work properly and reduce costs, motor carriers will line up to purchase the new trucks.

“All truckers are supporters of clean air, but EPA should not use the consumer as a guinea pig,” OOIDA wrote. “The technology used in heavy-duty trucks to reduce emissions has to be affordable and reliable. OOIDA encourages its members to provide feedback, including information about reliability, serviceability and warranties.”

EPA’s public comment period closes May 16. OOIDA encourages all truck drivers to comment by going to FightingForTruckers.com, or by clicking here. The Association suggests that drivers include information about experiences they’ve had with emission technology.

“Make sure EPA knows the problems you have encountered with emission systems and the impact they have had on your business,” OOIDA wrote. “EPA must hear from small-business truckers about the real-world impacts of this proposal.”

Public hearing

Earlier this month, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and OOIDA Board Member Danny Schnautz participated in a public hearing about the EPA proposal.

Pugh told the EPA that the Cleaner Trucks Initiative should avoid previous mistakes be ensuring any new technologies are affordable and reliable.

“My 2012 truck with all the latest EPA compliant technology was in the shop for repairs more than the other four trucks I owned prior to this one combined,” Pugh said. “In a period of 250,000 miles, or two and a half years, I had to have the entire DPF system completely replaced at a cost of $6,000 each time.”

Schnautz addressed numerous issues truckers face due to “overambitious” standards.

“The prior diesel emissions pushes have had a high cost to society and were not successful on a cost/benefit measure,” Schnautz said. “We need for the government to listen to industry on what is technologically possible and available and stop building unreliable vehicles that will be used to carry America’s goods.” LL

Land Line Staff Writer Tyson Fisher contributed to this report.