OOIDA program takes guesswork out of DOT compliance

The world of trucking is full of regulations and guidelines. This is especially true for drivers operating under their own authority. Obtaining your own authority is simply half the battle. Having the right tools to maintain that authority is key to a new owner-operator’s success.

When a carrier obtains a U.S. DOT number, they are subject to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s New Entrant Safety Assurance Program. Part of this program – which monitors all new entrants for a period of 18 months – is a mandatory safety audit and compliance review.

According to FMCSA, audits occur “once the carrier has been in operation for enough time to have sufficient records to allow FMCSA to evaluate the adequacy of its safety management controls.” This can happen anywhere between three and18 months after a new entrant registration is issued. While most audits happen around the 12-month mark, it’s wise to be prepared at any time.

During the audit, carriers will be required to submit documentation on a number of operational needs, including:

List of all drivers.

List of all vehicles.

Proof of insurance.

Driver’s medical certificates, motor vehicle record, record of duty, and inspections.

Drug and alcohol testing records.

Failing the audit could spell disaster for a new carrier. New entrants who fail are placed out-of-service for up to 30 days. Carriers also can face fines ranging from $150 to $80,000. In addition, the carrier is responsible for rectifying the deficiencies to bring them back into compliance within 65 days of being notified of the reason for failure, or risk losing their registration.

While navigating the minefield of regulations and compliance isn’t always easy, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is there to help.

With OOIDA’s Compliance Connection, carriers can take the guesswork out of maintaining their DOT number by being organized and prepared for whatever the compliance monster throws at them. Some of the key benefits include:

Digitally file all critical documents U.S. DOT inspectors will need to review during an audit.

24/7 access to driver files, maintenance records, and permits.

Alerts and reminders for renewing permits, medical certifications, CDL, 2290s, scheduled equipment maintenance, and more.

Getting set up with Compliance Connection is quick and easy. It takes just a phone call to get started. After OOIDA sets up a carrier’s account, they are notified of all the information they’ll need to submit to keep accurate and up-to-date records.

Carriers can access the information – as well as update files to maintain compliance – 24/7 via an easy to navigate website. Not the most tech-savvy person? Members of the Compliance Connection can submit all documents to OOIDA and they’ll take care of the rest.

Tiffany Daly, a business assistant with OOIDA’s Compliance Connection, says that while the services are valuable to all those operating under their own authority, it is especially important to new drivers.

“That first year, in my opinion, that’s most important. While the new entrant audit is generally set up for drivers to succeed, it’s always nice to have that security blanket,” Daly told Land Line. “We assist with that audit and getting all of that information together. We’re a second set of eyes to make sure everything is filled out correctly so that the auditor is not pointing it out.”

The cost of the service is $30 per month, with an initial set-up fee of $85. To sign up, or to get more information, call 800-444-5791. LL