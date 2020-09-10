OOIDA joins coalition to urge FAST Act extension
September 10, 2020
•Mark Schremmer
|
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association joined 87 other organizations to implore Congress to extend the FAST Act for another year.
The current surface transportation law – 2015’s Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act – expires on Sept. 30. OOIDA and other organizations, such as the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter on Sept. 9 to congressional leaders.
“Public agencies continue to face COVID-19 pandemic-induced revenue declines,” the letter stated. “As a result, state and local entities already delayed or canceled $8 billion in surface transportation projects, with more on the horizon absent any clear sign of support from the federal government. Failure to approve a one-year extension with increased funding for the purpose of stability would only exacerbate this dire situation.”
The groups urged Congress to pass legislation before Sept. 30 that includes:
A turn-key, one-year extension of the current surface transportation law with increased investment levels.
Emergency federal funding for state departments of transportation and public agencies – $37 billion and $32 billion, respectively.
Provisions to ensure solvency of the Highway Trust Fund for the duration of the extension at a minimum.
“Passing legislation that includes the aforementioned priorities would enable critical improvements that increase the safety and efficiency of the surface transportation system,” the letter stated. “This timely action by Congress would tangibly enhance the quality of life for all Americans and jumpstart America’s economic recovery.”
The organizations supporting a FAST Act extension:
