OOIDA asks members to oppose electronic IDs

October 26, 2022

Mark Schremmer

|

Saying the proposal sends up “red flags,” the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is asking its members to actively oppose efforts to mandate electronic identification technology on commercial motor vehicles.

OOIDA issued a Call to Action to its more than 150,000 members on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“For an agency that has failed to ensure the safe and responsible deployment of other systems, such as electronic logging devices, it is unthinkable that they would mandate even more technology,” OOIDA wrote.

In September, FMCSA published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking regarding the possibility of requiring interstate commercial motor vehicles to have electronic IDs. No formal proposal has been made, but the public has through Nov. 22 to tell the agency if the requirement is a good idea.

OOIDA says it is not.

“The agency asserts these changes would allow law enforcement to target high-risk carriers, but we are skeptical of these claims and have a host of concerns about how this proposal would negatively affect truckers and highway safety,” the Association wrote. “This proposal sends up red flags about privacy, information security, enforcement fairness, cost to truckers and more.”

CVSA petition

The notice stems from a 2010 petition by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. At that time, CVSA asked FMCSA to mandate the technology “to help facilitate efficiency and efficacy in the roadside inspection program.”

FMCSA denied the petition in 2013 because of “the lack of information necessary to estimate the costs and benefits of an electronic identification mandate” to support a federal rulemaking.

Attempting to address the agency’s concerns. CVSA filed a petition for reconsideration in 2015. FMCSA accepted the second petition in November 2015 and said it would initiate a rulemaking.

Seven years later, the agency is considering moving forward with a mandate.

How to comment

OOIDA encourages its members to go the Fighting for Truckers website and submit comments to the agency.

Commenters are asked to provide feedback on functionality, populations affected, cost/benefits, and other areas of using electronic IDs. A full list of questions from FMCSA can be found in the notice.

To comment on the notice, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Document No. FMCSA-2022-0062.

More than 1,300 comments have already been submitted. Many come from truckers opposed to a broad mandate.

Louis Broussard Jr. said that if FMCSA is trying to target high-risk carriers, then that’s where they should look.

“Why require us safe drivers and owner-operators to incur this cost?” he wrote. “Just require ‘at-risk’ trucks to have the ID. Then they will be easy to identify.” LL

Truckstop.com

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

UPS trailers, Image by Jonathan Weis, Jet City Image

Federal

UPS receives five-year renewal on ELD exemption

FMCSA has provisionally renewed the United Parcel Service’s exemption from various provisions in the ELD mandate.

By Mark Schremmer | October 26

Why do drivers speed? NHTSA wants to know. Speedometer image by Björn Wylezich

Federal

Why do drivers speed? NHTSA wants to know

As part of its effort to reduce speeding, NHTSA plans to conduct a survey looking at the reasons people choose to speed.

By Mark Schremmer | October 26

Labor department, worker classification, Contractor file photo by Olivier Le Moal

Federal

Department of Labor extends worker classification comment period

The U.S. Department of Labor is providing the public an additional 15 days to comment on its worker classification proposal.

By Mark Schremmer | October 25

Women of Trucking Advisory Board to have first meeting. Woman truck driver photo by Robert Carner

Federal

Women of Trucking Advisory Board to have first meeting Nov. 9

Next month, the Women of Trucking Advisory Board will have its first formal opportunity to inform the FMCSA about the challenges females face in the industry.

By Mark Schremmer | October 25