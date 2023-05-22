North Carolina-based Eagle Transport acquires Georgia’s Bulk Carriers

North Carolina-based Eagle Transport Corp. has acquired Bulk Carriers Inc., based in Georgia.

The company announced the acquisition last week.

Rocky Mount, N.C.-based Eagle Transport Corp. is a petroleum and chemical transportation company. Established in 1969, it has more than 20 terminals in the Southeast, with more than 500 tractors and 650 trailers. The company employs more than 800 people.

The acquisition of Bulk Carriers brings to Eagle Transport 22 tractors, 34 trailers and 18 employees.

Dalton, Ga.-based Bulk Carriers has provided dry bulk transportation services to a variety of regional industries. The company was established in 1998 as a one-man operation.

“Bulk Carriers is a highly-respected leader in the dry bulk logistics market, with a long reputation of service and safety,” Lance Collette, Eagle Transport president and COO, said in the company’s announcement. “We are excited to welcome their team into the Eagle family. This acquisition supports our strategy of providing an even greater level of service to our growing list of dry bulk clients.”

Kevin Brown, president of Bulk Carriers said his company was being acquired by another that shares a passion for personalized service.

“We are excited to join the Eagle team and continue to serve our customers for many years to come,” Brown said.

Eagle Transport headquarters is about 60 miles east of Raleigh, N.C., close to the junction of Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 64. Eagle Transport has terminals in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Bulk Carriers’ corporate offices are about 90 miles north of Atlanta off of Interstate 75. LL

