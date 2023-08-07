Nikola executive says company has turned corner

Nikola Corporation made substantial progress on the realignment of resources within its strategic priorities in the second quarter of 2023, according to the company.

Michael Lohscheller, Nikola CEO, said the report showed the Phoenix-based company is turning a corner.

“Nikola has turned the corner and is well on the way to executing our business plan and achieving profitability,” Lohscheller said. “We have nearly doubled our unrestricted cash position while also substantially reducing our spending.”

The following were among its second-quarter accomplishments, Nikola said.

Increased unrestricted cash position by $107.1 million while reducing adjusted free cash flow to below the $150 million target for the quarter

Raised $233.2 million through capital raise and asset monetization

Completed sale of European joint venture to Iveco

Made substantial progress in the development of the hydrogen refueling ecosystem with partners

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Trucks produced 33 50 96 50 Trucks shipped 45 48 76 48 Total revenues $ 15,362 $ 18,134 $ 26,039 $ 20,021 Gross profit (loss) $ (27,631) $ (29,257) $ (50,328) $ (28,826) Gross margin (180) % (161) % (193) % (144) % Net loss from continuing operations $ (140,010) $ (172,997) $ (285,261) $ (325,938) Net loss $ (217,828) $ (172,997) $ (386,922) $ (325,938) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (125,068) $ (95,615) $ (228,756) $ (177,588) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20) $ (0.41) $ (0.45) $ (0.78) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.20) $ (0.25) $ (0.41) $ (0.45) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 708,692,817 425,323,391 629,630,362 420,266,181

Alternative fuel

Nikola officially began the production of its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck on July 31, said the news release. The first customer deliveries are expected in September.

“We continue to drive forward in our mission to decarbonize heavy-duty trucking and ensure Nikola is successful for the long haul,” Lohscheller said. “Our management team is highly focused on delivering trucks to customers at scale and making the most of our first mover advantage in the hydrogen refueling ecosystem.”

Nikola also wholesaled 45 battery-electric trucks to dealers and completed 66 retail sales during the second quarter.

An expansion at the company’s Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing plant has been completed. The facility can now build battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks. Following the expansion, the plant can now produce 2,400 trucks annually. LL

