Navistar recalling more than 8,000 LoneStar and LT trucks

Navistar is recalling more than 8,000 trucks after discovering an issue with battery cables.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Navistar is recalling certain 2018-21 International LoneStar and 2016-21 International LT vehicles. The cables that connect the batteries to the vehicle frame may become excessively hot, and in some cases, cause battery post separation.

Excessively hot battery ground cables may cause personal injury during battery maintenance repairs, NHTSA states in recall documents. In addition, a battery post that separates from the battery can result in an engine stall without warning, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the alternator positive and ground cables, and relocate the alternator ground to the starter, free of charge. Owner notification letters will be mailed on Sept. 26. Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 22516. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-546.

According to a NHTSA recall report, Navistar trucks in the suspect population were built with Cummins engines, and feature codes 0008GXK, 0008GHJ and 0008GWY (high output alternators 275 to 375 amp output), 0016UZL and 0016VLN (no idle HVAC), or 008XDM and 008XLD (DC to AC power inverter). All similar vehicles not subject to this recall were not equipped with these feature combinations.

There are 260 LoneStar series trucks in the suspect population, with the rest being LT trucks. Navistar expects 100% of the population to be affected by the issue. LL



