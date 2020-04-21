More than 63,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for lighting issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 63,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for an exterior lighting issue, according to Nation Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

Various Freightliner, Western Star and Sterling models with model years ranging from 2006 to 2021 are affected. According to NHTSA, the rear reflective tape may be partially covered by the mudflap hanger bracket, which may reduce the truck’s visibility to other drivers on the road. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.

Affected DTNA truck models include:

Freightliner/122SD/2014-2021.

Freightliner/Argosy/2006.

Freightliner/Business Class M2/2006-2021.

Freightliner/Cascadia/2008-2021.

Freightliner/Century Class/2006-2011.

Freightliner/Classic XL/2006-2008.

Freightliner/Columbia/2006-2020.

Freightliner/Coronado/2007-2020.

Freightliner/FLD/2006-2010.

Sterling/9500/2007.

Sterling/AT9500/2006-2007.

Western Star/5700/2017.

Owners of affected Freightliner, Western Star and Sterling trucks will be notified by DTNA.

Dealers will reposition the reflective tape to ensure visibility for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on June 12. For questions, call DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL848. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-214.