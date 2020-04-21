More than 63,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for lighting issue

April 21, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 63,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for an exterior lighting issue, according to Nation Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

Various Freightliner, Western Star and Sterling models with model years ranging from 2006 to 2021 are affected. According to NHTSA, the rear reflective tape may be partially covered by the mudflap hanger bracket, which may reduce the truck’s visibility to other drivers on the road. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.

Affected DTNA truck models include:

  • Freightliner/122SD/2014-2021.
  • Freightliner/Argosy/2006.
  • Freightliner/Business Class M2/2006-2021.
  • Freightliner/Cascadia/2008-2021.
  • Freightliner/Century Class/2006-2011.
  • Freightliner/Classic XL/2006-2008.
  • Freightliner/Columbia/2006-2020.
  • Freightliner/Coronado/2007-2020.
  • Freightliner/FLD/2006-2010.
  • Sterling/9500/2007.
  • Sterling/AT9500/2006-2007.
  • Western Star/5700/2017.

Owners of affected Freightliner, Western Star and Sterling trucks will be notified by DTNA.

Dealers will reposition the reflective tape to ensure visibility for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on June 12. For questions, call DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL848. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-214.

Related News

Clean and protect your cab from COVID-19 contamination

Equipment

Clean and protect your cab from COVID-19 contamination

Keep your cab clean to avoid contamination from the coronavirus. Contributing columnist Paul Abelson has some useful tips.

By Paul Abelson | April 17

Cummins Recall

Equipment

Cummins recalls nearly 70,000 B6.7 diesel engines

Cummins is recalling tens of thousands of B6.7 diesel engines for an issue with the fuel system, according to NHTSA documents.

By Land Line Staff | April 16

Paccar Kenworth Peterbilt recall text

Equipment

Paccar recalling nearly half a million trucks with ABS issue

Paccar is recalling more than 455,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks for an issue with the antilock brake system, according to NHTSA recall documents.

By Tyson Fisher | April 15

Equipment

Pack ’em, then stack ’em: the future of trucking, according to Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks has shown us the future of trucking. And you could say that future looks very … vertically integrated, contributing editor John Bendel reports.

By John Bendel | March 30