Michelin introduces two new trailer retread tires

Beginning in July, Michelin will have two new trailer retread tires: X Multi T-SA and X One Line Energy T2.

On June 3, Michelin North America announced the upcoming launch of the X Multi T-SA and X One Line Energy T2. The pre-mold retreads will lower operation costs for linehaul operations, according to Michelin and will be available July 1.

“Fleet managers are under pressure to have well-managed tire programs, yet some managers may be pressured into selecting low-priced tires instead of high-quality retreads,” Adam Murphy, Michelin’s vice president of B2B marketing, said. “The smart money is on retreads. Retreading plays the central role in delivering the lowest total tire program cost and creates the greatest return on a fleet’s tire investment.”

Michelin X Multi T-SA

Designed for regional and super-regional operations, the X Multi T-SA pre-mold retread addresses scrub and stresses in spread axle and tag axle applications. According to Michelin, a new rubber compound enhances scrub resistance and wear rate. A rounded, solid shoulder provides resistance to aggression.

The X Multi T-SA gives maximum tread-to-shoulder adhesion in high scrub situations and provides up to 25% more mileage based on fleet survey results comparing projected removal mileage of the X Multi T-SA and the Michelin XZE SA pre-mold retread. Groove-bottom protectors defend against stone drilling.

Available with a 16/32-inch tread depth, the X Multi T-SA comes in six sizes:

185/225

195/235

205/245

215/255

225/265

245/285

X One Line Energy T2

Michelin claims its new X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread tire lowers the total cost of ownership for the line-haul market through improved trailer tread wear and fuel savings. Actual results may vary as they can be impacted by road conditions, weather, environment, combination of steer and drive tires used, driving habits, tire size, equipment and maintenance. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has shown incremental fuel savings when low rolling resistance tires are used just on the tractor and/or just on the trailer.

The X One Line Energy T2 replaces the X One Line Energy T with better wear. According to Michelin, the new retread tire has better handling. Additionally, microsipes and a solid shoulder reduce irregular tear. The trailer-position retread offers fuel savings through its advanced compound tread for a lower total cost of ownership.

A winged tread provides maximum shoulder adhesion to the casing. Waved grooves help prevent stone drilling and wide grooves promote improved water evacuation. The X One Line Energy T2 meets SmartWay requirements. It is available in 375/425 with a 13/32-inch tread depth. LL