Medical Review Board to discuss CPAP concerns

FMCSA’s Medical Review Board will discuss the voluntary recall of certain continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines during a virtual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The meeting announcement was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In June, Royal Philips issued a voluntary recall for some of its CPAP devices because of concerns that the sound abatement foam component might degrade and become toxic or possibly cancerous. Later that month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a safety communication regarding the Philips machines.

The FMCSA is tasking the Medical Review Board with providing recommendations about how to best assist medical examiners on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners and the commercial motor vehicle drivers who use CPAP devices on identifying options for drivers with machines covered by the recall.

The meeting is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 29 and will be open to the public. Those who would like to attend the virtual meeting are asked to register in advance at the FMCSA’s Medical Review Board webpage by Sept. 20. Requests for accommodations because of a disability must be received by Sept. 16. In addition, requests to submit written materials to be reviewed during the meeting must be received no later than Sept. 20.

A detailed agenda, task statements, meeting minutes and additional information will be posted here. The meeting will be recorded, and a link to the recording will be posted on the FMCSA website. LL