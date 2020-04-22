Medical Review Board meeting to be held via videoconference

Those interested in FMCSA’s Medical Review Board meetings can attend by logging into a computer.

FMCSA has announced that the meetings scheduled for April 27-28 will be held remotely via WebEx videoconference. The second day of the meeting will be open to the public.

The meeting will be 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern time each day, and the second day of the meeting will be open to the public for its entirety. No advance registration is required for public participation on the second day.

According to the agenda, the first day will be used for the Medical Review Board Advisory Committee to review the test questions used to determine eligibility of healthcare professionals for inclusion in the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

The second day will focus on finalizing recommendations from the Medical Review Board’s July 2019 meeting on updates to the Medical Examiner’s Handbook. The board also will consider changes to the seizure standard for commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Members of the public who would like to participate in the second day of the meeting will be able to go to follow this link to access the meeting. There will be an opportunity for participants to seek recognition to ask questions or comment during the meeting.