Major truck parking bill introduced in House focuses on capacity

March 6, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

U.S. House Reps. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) introduced the most significant bill for truck parking since Jason’s Law on Thursday, exactly 11 years after Jason Rivenburg was killed in his truck while parked, which led to the legislation.

On Thursday, March 5, Bost and Craig, members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to the House. The bill addresses parking by dedicating existing highway funding specifically to projects that expand parking capacity.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association worked closely with Bost and Craig to develop meaningful truck parking legislation that would garner support throughout the industry.

“Over a year ago, we made the decision that OOIDA must take the lead in addressing the truck parking crisis in the next Highway Bill,” said OOIDA Director of Government Affairs Collin Long. “That’s when we set to work drafting truly groundbreaking legislation to expand truck parking capacity. For months, our government affairs team has been working tirelessly with leaders in the House of Representatives, federal agencies and our industry partners to introduce a bill that will not only improve highway safety, but the lives our members. We’re extremely proud our hard work has paid off.”

Jason’s Law is named in honor of Jason Rivenburg, who was killed while parked in an unsafe location. Rivenburg was forced to park at the location due to lack of safe parking. Thursday, March 5, marked the 11th anniversary of his death, the same day HR 6104 was introduced.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is expected on Monday.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

