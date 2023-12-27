Maine enacts energy emergency after storm

Maine has issued an energy emergency after a severe storm that left hundreds of thousands without power throughout the Northeast last week.

A Washington Post report said as many as 800,000 customers lost electricity as a result of the storm, while the Associated Press confirmed several fatalities throughout the region.

Heavy rains and unusually high winds led to the power outages as well as extensive property and road damage.

The emergency was signed on Dec. 19 and will remain in effect through Jan. 1, 2024.

“Fuel delivery crews will need to work continuously to ensure continuity of supply during the storm recovery effort,” the order said. “Widespread loss of power combined with road closures, winter weather conditions and potential fuel shortages present a direct and immediate threat to public health, safety and welfare.”

Relief from the federal hours-of-service regulation is granted for drivers and motor carriers assisting with the Maine emergency recovery under the following conditions:

No motor carrier shall require an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle.

A driver who notifies a motor carrier they need immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty.

Drivers operating under this proclamation shall carry a copy as evidence of their emergency relief efforts.

Other state assistance

Maine has created an online flood resources and assistance hub for residents with the latest news, insurance resources and information about reporting damages.

In the wake of last week’s storm, my Administration has launched the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub to help Maine people with questions they may have about property damage, road safety, tree removal, and more. The Hub is available at https://t.co/2ePqSJFWGf. pic.twitter.com/CSgBlXnLXa — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) December 26, 2023

There are also sections on tree debris, generator and food safety, heating and energy guides, finding shelter, mental health and employment support.

The latest road conditions are available on the New England 511 website.

On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state’s request for a preliminary damage assessment.

“We continue to encourage anyone who experienced property damage to report it by dialing 211,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a new release. “Sharing your information will help the State of Maine unlock federal disaster funds to support Maine people and communities as we recover and rebuild.” LL

More Land Line news from Maine.