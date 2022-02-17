Kenworth, Peterbilt upgrade their heavy-haul transmissions

New heavy-haul transmissions are available on trucks made by Kenworth Trucks and Peterbilt Motor Co.

The Paccar TX-18 and Paccar TX-18 Pro are adaptations of the Paccar TX-12 but are designed with additional capability for heavy on-road applications, such as heavy-haul transport, according to Kenworth and Peterbilt news releases.

The new heavy-haul transmissions from Eaton are designed to work exclusively with the Paccar MX-11 and MX-13 engines. They are intended for a variety of vocational applications, including heavy haul, dump truck and cranes.

The combination of this new transmissions and the MX engine provides up to 1,850 lb. ft of torque and is rated up to 140,000 pound gross combined vehicle weight.

They are available on Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 models and Peterbilt models 567, 389 and 579 equipped with Paccar MX engines. They come standard with column-mounted shifters. The TX-18 has three reverse gears, and TX-18 Pro has six.

The Paccar TX-18 transmission features a high-pressure diecast aluminum casing, one-piece serviceable input shaft, helical gearing, precision lubrication system, extreme duty clutch and an integrated clutch housing.

The transmissions can be configured with an optional transmission cooler to help keep it operating efficiently in the most demanding of workloads. They are equipped with an internal oil temperature sensor that shows transmission temperatures 15-inch digital display in the cab that notifies drivers of excessive temperatures.

The transmissions features four application-specific calibrations and comes standard with two power take-off openings that can accommodate a combined capacity of 160 hp at 1,400 rpm.

“Drivers will appreciate the versatility of the Paccar TX-18 and Paccar TX-18 Pro that deliver excellent low-speed maneuverability. Both seasoned and new drivers will benefit from tailored configurations that help them get the job done, and new performance calibrations that expertly control transmission shift points,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

The transmissions can increase productivity, efficiency, uptime and the ease of use for drivers, said Jacob Montero, Peterbilt general sales manager.

“The integration of the new TX-18 and TX-18 Pro with PACCAR’s line of MX engines further enhances Peterbilt’s ability to provide our customers the lowest cost of ownership, best-performing trucks in the industry,” Montero said.

Denton, Texas-based Peterbilt Motors Co. and Kirkland, Wash.-based Kenworth are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bellevue, Wash.-based Paccar. Paccar also owns the Leyland Trucks and DAF nameplates. LL

