Joshi confirmation as FMCSA administrator advances to full Senate

October 20, 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

Meera Joshi took another step toward becoming the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s next permanent administrator.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee advanced Joshi’s nomination through a 22-6 roll call vote. Joshi, who has served as the agency’s acting administrator since January, awaits final confirmation by the full Senate. That final step is expected to happen in the next couple of weeks.

Joshi, a former chairperson and CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, was nominated for the permanent role by President Joe Biden in April. A confirmation hearing was held in September. Joshi used much of her time at the hearing to discuss driver compensation.

FMCSA has not had a permanent administrator since Ray Martinez left the post in October 2019. Since then, the agency has been led by Jim Mullen, Wiley Deck, and Joshi as acting administrators.

Joshi is expected to become FMCSA’s seventh permanent administrator since the agency was established in 2000. Previous administrators were Joseph Clapp, Annette Sandberg, John H. Hill, Anne Ferro, Scott Darling, and Martinez.

NHTSA nomination

Biden announced on Oct. 19 the nomination of Steven Cliff to be the next administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Cliff has served as NHTSA’s acting administrator since February. After earning a doctorate in chemistry in 1998, he worked for about 10 years as a research professor at the University of California Davis. In 2008, he joined the staff of the California Air Resources Board and then was appointed as the California Department of Transportation’s assistant director of sustainability in 2014. Cliff returned to CARB in 2016 as senior adviser. He later served as CARB’s deputy executive officer. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

Diesel exhaust fluid or DEF sign posted in a truck stop, next to fuel pump

Federal

Senator nudges EPA for DEF sensor quick fix

Tennessee’s Sen. Marsha Blackburn pushes EPA for a quick fix to a DEF sensor shortage. OOIDA applauds her efforts to stop “derating” trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | October 19

Supply chain woes start with unfair trucker compensation, OOIDA says

Federal

OOIDA: Supply chain woes start with unfair compensation for truckers

The overtime exemption causes a driver’s time to be valued less than workers in other professions. That must change, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | October 19

FirstGroup request for exemption from querying new drivers denied

Federal

FMCSA denies FirstGroup request for exemption from querying new drivers

Public transit provider FirstGroup will not be exempt from running full queries on new employees in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

By Greg Grisolano | October 15

Oil pumpjack,

Federal

Federal energy outlook forecasts a rebound, but not until 2022

The EIA released its most recent short-term energy outlook on Oct. 13. The outlook remains subject to uncertainty, due to COVID-19.

By SJ Munoz | October 15