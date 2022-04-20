Joseph DeCarolis named EIA administrator

The Energy Information Administration has confirmed Dr. Joseph DeCarolis as its new administrator.

DeCarolis is the 10th individual to serve in this role. He was previously a professor in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at North Carolina State University. He also worked as an environmental scientist in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development.

At EIA, DeCarolis will oversee a wide range of statistical, analytical and dissemination activities, and serve as the primary spokesperson for the agency.

“I am committed to maintaining EIA’s high standards for unbiased analysis, expanding our modeling capabilities, and making our models and data more transparent and accessible,” DeCarolis said in an EIA news release. “As a decadeslong consumer of EIA data, I believe the value of our agency’s mission is difficult to overstate.”

DeCarolis extended his gratitude to President Biden and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as he accepted this position responsible for directing the country’s primary energy statistical and analytical agency.

“I’m delighted to have Joe (DeCarolis) on board as EIA administrator,” Granholm said in the news release. “At a time of immense change and opportunity in our energy sector, the American people need timely, relevant, and accurate information about U.S. energy more than ever.”

Considered among the experts in energy systems engineering, DeCarolis has received honors including the N.C. State Outstanding Teacher Award, N.C. State Alcoa Foundation Engineering Research Achievement Award, American Society for Engineering Education Outstanding New Teacher Award, and National Science Foundation Career Award.

In addition, DeCarolis was also a university faculty scholar at N.C. State.

According to his biography on the EIA website, DeCarolis' work has focused on addressing energy and environmental changes as they relate to engineering, economics and public policy. His core research involves developing and applying energy system models to examine energy futures under uncertainty, says the EIA website.