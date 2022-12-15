J.B. Hunt files racketeering lawsuit against Pyramid Moving Inc.

December 15, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

J.B. Hunt has filed a racketeering lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas against Pyramid Moving Inc. claiming misuse of its trailers to transport freight.

According to court records, Lowell, Ark.-based J.B. Hunt and Pyramid Moving agreed on a nonexclusive outsource carriage agreement on Feb. 18, 2019. That agreement was terminated on Aug. 25, 2020, due to misuse of J.B. Hunt trailers to transport non-J.B. Hunt customers’ freight.

Court documents state that following that termination, Pyramid Moving, headquartered in Mission, Kan., attempted to access and sign a new outsource carrier agreement and interchange agreement with J.B. Hunt. However, due to prior breaches, J.B. Hunt refused to remove Pyramid Moving from its rejected status.

The lawsuit states Pyramid Moving unlawfully used J.B. Hunt trailers after the agreement between the two companies was terminated on 28 occasions between May 7, 2021, and Oct. 25, 2022.

These instances of unlawful and unauthorized use resulted in J.B. Hunt trailers being left in at least 10 states. In one instance, the defendant tried to hide a J.B. Hunt trailer in a wooded lot in New Jersey and was reportedly driving recklessly on Feb. 1, before leaving the trailer in Louisville, Ky., court records state.

As of Nov. 9, the date the lawsuit was filed, court records state it is believed Pyramid Moving continues to unlawfully use J.B. Hunt trailers to haul freight for its own customers or the customers of other freight brokers.

J.B. Hunt has legal title or valid leases to the trailers and sole possessory right, said the lawsuit.

As a result, J.B. Hunt claims it has “sustained significant damages … including, but not limited to, loss of use, lost profits, lost revenue, and attorneys’ fees.”

J.B. Hunt seeks $75,000 plus punitive damages, all costs, attorney’s fees and other relief the Court deems appropriate. LL

More Land Line business news here.

 

