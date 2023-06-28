Indiana carrier Online Transport buys Texas-based Mustang Express

June 28, 2023

Chuck Robinson

|

Indiana-based Online Transport Inc. has acquired El Paso, Texas carrier Mustang Express, according to a news release.

With the acquisition, Online Transport gets access to Mustang Express’ El Paso terminal, which creates opportunities for it to haul freight from the Mexican border to the Midwest.

“Mustang’s asset-based operation with over 60 drivers allows Online to gain market share with blue-chip customers including an expansion of the regions and routes they currently service,” Anthony Lazzara, senior managing director of Kreshmore Group, said in the news release. Kreshmore Group facilitated the sale on behalf of Mustang Group.

The acquisition closed May 19. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Online Transport, based in Greenfield, Ind., was founded in 2000. It offers a broad range of transportation solutions, including bulk liquid, flatbed, temperature-controlled and dry van transportation services, and just-in-time and over-the-road truckload services. Its third-party logistics solutions include yard management, carrier management, crossdocking and warehousing and distribution services. It says on its website that it has more than 550 trucks.

Mustang Express is an asset-based over-the-road transportation company that was founded in 2021 by Rick and Laura Hernandez with one truck, according to the company’s website. It has 32 tractors and more than 60 employees. He is a third-generation truck driver.

Mustang provides ambient truckload services, just-in-time solutions, third-party logistics warehousing and dedicated manufacturing support transportation services. It specializes in automotive parts and supplies, medical products, paper products, technology, raw material, and miscellaneous-related cargo.

Mustang has routes from El Paso to Southern California and to Midwestern and South-central states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina. LL

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

Related News

ELD automated surveillance

Indiana

Podcast: Automated surveillance – they are watching you

Automated surveillance has moved from science fiction into reality for truckers. A federal agency has asked for feedback on the topic.

By Mark Reddig | June 26

Yellow Corp. logo on trailer

Business

Congressional report: Yellow didn’t qualify for COVID-19 bailout loan

Yellow Corp. didn’t qualify for its 2020 bailout loan, a congressional report says. Meanwhile, it battles the Teamsters and bankruptcy looms.

By Chuck Robinson | June 28

Love’s opens two truck washes, with more coming

Business

Love’s opens two truck washes, with more coming

Love’s Travel Stops has begun to offer truck wash services at some truck stops and Speedco locations. Find out where it is starting.

By Land Line Staff | June 27

XPO keeps its eye on the goal of adding 900 doors by expanding the yard and adding dock doors its Salt Lake City service center. (Photo courtesy XPO)

Business

XPO adds 58 doors to Salt Lake City terminal

XPO has expanded its Salt Lake City service center. The expansion adds 58 doors to the facility.  That brings to total at the terminal to 138 doors. It also expands the service center’s yard by approximately 170,000 square feet. The additional area is expected to help employees handle more freight and traffic with greater ease, […]

By Land Line Staff | June 26

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.