Indiana carrier Online Transport buys Texas-based Mustang Express

Indiana-based Online Transport Inc. has acquired El Paso, Texas carrier Mustang Express, according to a news release.

With the acquisition, Online Transport gets access to Mustang Express’ El Paso terminal, which creates opportunities for it to haul freight from the Mexican border to the Midwest.

“Mustang’s asset-based operation with over 60 drivers allows Online to gain market share with blue-chip customers including an expansion of the regions and routes they currently service,” Anthony Lazzara, senior managing director of Kreshmore Group, said in the news release. Kreshmore Group facilitated the sale on behalf of Mustang Group.

The acquisition closed May 19. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Online Transport, based in Greenfield, Ind., was founded in 2000. It offers a broad range of transportation solutions, including bulk liquid, flatbed, temperature-controlled and dry van transportation services, and just-in-time and over-the-road truckload services. Its third-party logistics solutions include yard management, carrier management, crossdocking and warehousing and distribution services. It says on its website that it has more than 550 trucks.

Mustang Express is an asset-based over-the-road transportation company that was founded in 2021 by Rick and Laura Hernandez with one truck, according to the company’s website. It has 32 tractors and more than 60 employees. He is a third-generation truck driver.

Mustang provides ambient truckload services, just-in-time solutions, third-party logistics warehousing and dedicated manufacturing support transportation services. It specializes in automotive parts and supplies, medical products, paper products, technology, raw material, and miscellaneous-related cargo.

Mustang has routes from El Paso to Southern California and to Midwestern and South-central states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina. LL

