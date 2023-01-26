House T&I committee to talk supply chain at first hearing

January 26, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

As the 118th Congress begins, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is wasting little time before it looks at ways to improve the nation’s supply chain.

The T&I Committee has scheduled an organizational meeting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Following the organizational meeting, the committee plans to hold a hearing titled, “The State Transportation Infrastructure and Supply Chain Challenges.”

The witnesses at the hearing:

  • Chris Spear, American Trucking Associations president.
  • Ian Jefferies, Association of American Railroads president.
  • Jeff Firth, Associated General Contractors of America.
  • Roger Guenther, Port Houston executive director.
  • Greg Regan, Transportation Trades Department president.

The hearing marks Rep. Sam Graves’ first as chairman of the T&I committee.

Graves, who has served as the committee’s ranking member the past four years, succeeds Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

“When I first came to Congress, I fought hard to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves said in a news release. “It’s now one of the greatest honors of my life to be chosen by my colleagues to chair what I believe is one of the most important and effective committees in Congress. America cannot prosper without a safe and efficient transportation network that meets the economic needs of our diverse states and communities.”

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., will become the T&I Committee’s ranking member.

“I am honored by the confidence my Democratic colleagues have placed in me and my approach to the next ranking member of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee,” Larsen said in a news release. “In the 118th Congress, Democrats will protect and build upon the success of the bipartisan infrastructure law and the transportation provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to create more jobs, keep the economy moving and build a cleaner, greener, safer and more accessible transportation system.”

Live video of the hearing will be streamed here. LL

WWWilliams

Related News

US Capitol. Photo byCarol M. Highsmith/ GPA Photo Archive

Federal

SHIP IT Act aims to boost supply chain

The bipartisan SHIP IT Act would provide incentives for truck drivers and increase shipping capacity in hopes of improving the supply chain.

By Mark Schremmer | January 25

Heavy-duty trucks. Photo by Marty Ellis

Federal

EPA climate rule for heavy-duty trucks to take effect March 27

With the goal of improving the climate, the EPA is issuing a final rule on heavy-duty trucks to take effect on March 27.

By Mark Schremmer | January 24

FMCSA: Unfit motor carrier notice planned for March

Federal

Unfit motor carrier notice planned for March

Truckers will have to wait a little longer to learn how the FMCSA plans to identify unfit carriers and remove them from the roadways.

By Mark Schremmer | January 23

Tom Weakley of the OOIDA Foundation

Federal

Pay-by-the-mile system a ‘killer,’ driver compensation committee told

A pay-by-the-mile system costs drivers money and is a detriment to safety. That was the message from Tom Weakley of the OOIDA Foundation to a committee tasked with determining how […]

By Mark Schremmer | January 19