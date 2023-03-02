Goodyear unveils first drive tire for electric trucks

March 2, 2023

Land Line Staff

Goodyear has a new tire hitting the market – and it’s the company’s first designed specifically for electric trucks.

It’s called the RangeMax RSDEV.

Goodyear says the regional drive tire is equipped to handle the higher load capacities of electric vehicles. It also is engineered to deliver lower rolling resistance for improved efficiency for trucks regardless of whether it is powered by gas, diesel or electricity.

The new tire made its debut at the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

“The new RangeMax RSDEV strives to live up to its name and deliver the superior range and confidence that comes with ultra-low rolling resistance,” said Tom Lippello, senior director of commercial marketing for Goodyear North America, said in a news release. “With the continued growth we’re observing in the regional (electric vehicle) segment, changing powertrains and fleets’ cost-savings and sustainability priorities, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide fleets and original equipment manufacturers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles.”

Goodyear RangeMax RSDEV
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. debuted RangeMax RSDEV, the company’s first EV-ready tire for regional fleets at the 2023 Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting in Orlando, Fla. The tire also is compatible with gas- or diesel-powered regional work vehicles. (Photo courtesy Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.)

This is the first regional drive tire embossed with Goodyear’s “Electric Drive Ready” designation. It uses the company’s Treadlock technology to promote even wear and make the tires last longer. It is available in size 295/75R22.5.

Additional features and benefits of RangeMax RSDEV:

  • Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Mud and Snow designations, performance assurances for winter driving conditions.
  • Premium casing construction, providing toughness and durability.
  • Enhanced tread pattern designed for high-torque applications and an optimized footprint shape for even tread wear.

Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. manufactures products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Founded in 1989, Goodyear celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023. LL

