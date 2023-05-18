FreightTrax, University of Central Oklahoma collaborate for online training

May 18, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

FreighTrax and the University of Central Oklahoma are increasing training options with a new online training course focused on the drayage industry.

The course, PortTrax, has launched on the FreighTrax website and is intended to shape the future of drayage and supply chain management, said a news release.

“We’re excited to join forces with the University of Central Oklahoma to develop the next generation of logistics professionals,” Robert Moore, FreighTrax vice president of operations, said in a statement. “The PortTrax course is a unique and comprehensive program that will address the ever-changing needs of the drayage industry, and we’re confident that our collaboration will drive meaningful change and growth in the sector.”

According to the news release, the curriculum is designed to benefit both industry professionals seeking to hone their skills and learners pursuing continued career development in the trucking industry.

Drayage and intermodal, chassis, port procedures, railyard operations, travel between facilities and shipper and receiver operations are covered by the course, which is currently being offered at a 25% off price of $149 for a limited time.

Additional online training

In September 2022, FreighTrax and Central Oklahoma combined to launch the first online training course, SandTrax.

That course was designed to keep frac sand haulers up to date with best practices as well as industry safety guidelines.

Upon completion of the SandTrax course, participants earn a Central Oklahoma hard hat decal and SandTrax identification card.

“UCO is proud to partner with FreighTrax in offering courses such as SandTrax and PortTrax, which will provide students with invaluable knowledge and a solid foundation in the truck industry,” Robin Lacy, chair of the department of adult education and safety sciences at the University of Central Oklahoma, said in a news release. “This collaboration is an example of how higher education institutions and industry leaders can work together to create innovative and relevant learning opportunities for continuing education.” LL

More Land Line news.

Related News

LEFT LANE

Oklahoma

States take a look at left-lane rules

Eight states are taking a look at who can and who cannot use the left lane of highways when, with many of them focusing on trucks.

By Mark Reddig | March 02

Freight rates near the bottom; trailer sales down

Business

Freight rates near the bottom; trailer sales down

Freight rates must be near to bottoming out, says ACT Research, considering the prospect of holiday demand and fewer trucking operations.

By Chuck Robinson | May 16

Penn State University offering CDL training

Business

Penn State University now offering CDL training course

Penn State University has announced a CDL training course through its Behrend Office of Community and Workforce Program.

By Land Line Staff | May 15

PGT Trucking to build Laredo, Texas, terminal

Business

PGT Trucking to build Laredo, Texas, terminal

Flatbed carrier PGT Trucking, based near Pittsburgh, has broken ground on a terminal in Laredo, Texas. It should be ready early next year.

By Chuck Robinson | May 12

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.