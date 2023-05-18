FreightTrax, University of Central Oklahoma collaborate for online training

FreighTrax and the University of Central Oklahoma are increasing training options with a new online training course focused on the drayage industry.

The course, PortTrax, has launched on the FreighTrax website and is intended to shape the future of drayage and supply chain management, said a news release.

“We’re excited to join forces with the University of Central Oklahoma to develop the next generation of logistics professionals,” Robert Moore, FreighTrax vice president of operations, said in a statement. “The PortTrax course is a unique and comprehensive program that will address the ever-changing needs of the drayage industry, and we’re confident that our collaboration will drive meaningful change and growth in the sector.”

According to the news release, the curriculum is designed to benefit both industry professionals seeking to hone their skills and learners pursuing continued career development in the trucking industry.

Drayage and intermodal, chassis, port procedures, railyard operations, travel between facilities and shipper and receiver operations are covered by the course, which is currently being offered at a 25% off price of $149 for a limited time.

Additional online training

In September 2022, FreighTrax and Central Oklahoma combined to launch the first online training course, SandTrax.

That course was designed to keep frac sand haulers up to date with best practices as well as industry safety guidelines.

Upon completion of the SandTrax course, participants earn a Central Oklahoma hard hat decal and SandTrax identification card.

“UCO is proud to partner with FreighTrax in offering courses such as SandTrax and PortTrax, which will provide students with invaluable knowledge and a solid foundation in the truck industry,” Robin Lacy, chair of the department of adult education and safety sciences at the University of Central Oklahoma, said in a news release. “This collaboration is an example of how higher education institutions and industry leaders can work together to create innovative and relevant learning opportunities for continuing education.” LL

