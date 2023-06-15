FMCSA updates guidance on broker definitions

June 15, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is finalizing its guidance about the definitions of “brokers” and “bona fide agents” in the transportation industry.

FMCSA’s notification of final regulatory guidance is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Friday, June 16 and will become effective at that time.

The update to the guidance was prompted by a provision in the 2021 infrastructure law. In June 2022, FMCSA issued a notice asking for feedback from stakeholders to clarify the definitions.

“Over the past decade, FMCSA has received numerous inquiries and several petitions related to the definition of a broker,” the agency wrote. “FMCSA is aware that there is significant stakeholder interest in FMCSA’s unauthorized brokerage enforcement.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told the agency that the definition of a broker is not the source of the problem for truckers.

“In our opinion, the current definition provides sufficient clarity to distinguish between brokers, bona fide agents, and dispatch services,” OOIDA wrote in comments. “It is not the definition of a broker that constitutes potential problems but rather how the business itself operates.”

As part of FMCSA’s final guidance, the agency said the current definition of “broker” is adequate.

Broker means a person who, for compensation, arranges, or offers to arrange, the transportation of property by an authorized motor carrier. Motor carriers, or persons who are employees or bona fide agents of carriers, are not brokers within the meaning of this section when they arrange or offer to arrange the transportation of shipments, which they are authorized to transport and which they have accepted and legally bound themselves to transport.

 

FMCSA’s guidance added that handling money exchanged between shippers and motor carriers is one factor that strongly suggests the need for broker authority, but it is not an essential requirement for one to be considered a broker.

Regarding bona fide agents, FMCSA’s guidance says that it may be either an employee of a motor carrier or a contractor but must perform its duties as specified in a preexisting agreement between the parties. The agency also clarified that the term “allocating traffic,” which appears in the definition, means any exercise of discretion on an agent’s part when assigning a load to a motor carrier. If an entity representing more than one carrier exercises such discretion, it would not meet the definition of “bona fide agent.”

FMCSA’s complete updated guidance can be found here.

Broker transparency

The agency also is expected to tackle concerns about a lack of broker transparency in the industry.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Spring 2023 Unified Regulatory Agenda, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration projects to publish in June a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding transparency in property carrier broker transactions.

The proposal was prompted by a May 2020 petition from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association that asked the agency to begin the rulemaking process for more transparency in trucking transactions with brokers. LL

Related News

The White House Photo by doganmesut

Federal

Biden vetoes resolution to block EPA regulation

President Biden used his veto power to block a resolution that would have overturned the EPA’s stringent emission mandate for heavy-duty trucks.

By Mark Schremmer | June 15

Justice is blind . Lady Justice, scales of justice, and US money. Image by kanvag

Federal

Bill to reform taking assets by forfeiture passed by House committee

A bill to reform forfeiture laws allowing money and other assets to be seized and kept by state or federal government has cleared a hurdle.

By Chuck Robinson | June 15

National Labor Relations Board seal

Federal

National Labor Relations Board tightens worker classification standards

A decision issued by the National Labor Relations Board makes it more difficult for a worker to be considered an independent contractor.

By Mark Schremmer | June 14

American flag waving on the Capitol Hill

Federal

Broker transparency proposal expected soon

A proposal to improve broker transparency in trucking could be released before the month is over, according to the regulatory agenda.

By Mark Schremmer | June 14

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.