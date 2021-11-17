Brokers: How to find a good one

Land Line Now, Nov. 16, 2021.

Bad brokers are a big problem, but good brokers are out there too. And finding one can be a make-or-break difference for a small carrier.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The U.S. is reopening NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers at the Canadian border. Fuel prices went up again, but there are signs that things may be stabilizing a bit. And more evidence that it’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

II. Good brokers: Find one, and keep them

We’ve spoken on the program several times about the problems some truckers have with bad brokers. But we’ve always said there are good brokers as well. And finding one of those can be a make-or-break difference for a small carrier. We’ll have some advice.

III. Pennsylvania public-private partnerships

Pennsylvania is working on potential changes to its public private partnership rules, while Wisconsin lawmakers consider whether to give the state’s largest city the OK to use red-light cameras.

IV. OOIDA: Want to fix that supply chain? Try these …

Federal officials are growing increasingly urgent in their search to solve the supply chain crisis. And yet, OOIDA says they haven’t even touched obvious solutions involving the trucking industry.

