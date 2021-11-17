Contact Us
Brokers: How to find a good one

November 16, 2021

Land Line Now, Nov. 16, 2021.

Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast.

Bad brokers are a big problem, but good brokers are out there too. And finding one can be a make-or-break difference for a small carrier.

I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson

The U.S. is reopening NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers at the Canadian border. Fuel prices went up again, but there are signs that things may be stabilizing a bit. And more evidence that it’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

II. Good brokers: Find one, and keep them

We’ve spoken on the program several times about the problems some truckers have with bad brokers. But we’ve always said there are good brokers as well. And finding one of those can be a make-or-break difference for a small carrier. We’ll have some advice.

III. Pennsylvania public-private partnerships

Pennsylvania is working on potential changes to its public private partnership rules, while Wisconsin lawmakers consider whether to give the state’s largest city the OK to use red-light cameras.

IV. OOIDA: Want to fix that supply chain? Try these …

Federal officials are growing increasingly urgent in their search to solve the supply chain crisis. And yet, OOIDA says they haven’t even touched obvious solutions involving the trucking industry.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • For more information about working with brokers, you can go to the Allen Lund Company website.
  • A powerful storm is causing major problems in Washington State and British Columbia. Check your route for the latest road conditions and closures WSDOT website. For British Columbia road conditions, click here.
  • Starting Thursday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Bob and Linda Caffee Petro in North Las Vegas, Nev. That’s at Exit 54 off Interstate 40. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
  • Be sure to check out the new Fighting for Truckers website. And remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.
  • You can find a location to get a COVID-19 vaccination by entering a zip code into the website Vaccine Finder.org, by texting your zip code to 438829, or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
  • Truckers can receive vouchers for free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations. Email the St. Christopher Fund at julie@truckersfund.org or call 865-544-8145.
  • If you have specific questions or want to report a problem facing truckers, either call OOIDA at 816-229-5791, or email Questions@ooida.com.

 

