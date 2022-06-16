FMCSA renews exemption for towing group

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is renewing the International Institute of Towing and Recovery’s exemption regarding the number of tie-downs.

In a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, June 14, FMCSA said it will continue to allow commercial motor vehicle operators to secure automobiles, light trucks and vans using a total of four tie-downs – two fixed and two adjustable – instead of two adjustable tie-downs.

The exemption is set to run through May 17, 2027.

In its original exemption application from 2016, the towing group said the industry had adopted a securement method for light vehicles where two nonadjustable tie-downs are attached to the rear of a disabled vehicle and then “snugged up or adjusted by using the winch to remove any slack in the chains.”

According to the institute, two adjustable chains are used to secure the front of the disabled vehicle to the transport vehicle, and, “as the front binder or ratchet is tightened up, it not only tightens up the front tie-down chain but the rear tie-down chain as well.”

The group said this securement system will prevent any lateral, forward, backward and vertical movement of the disabled vehicle, and that the four-point tie-down system exceeds the minimum tie-down requirements specified in the federal regulations.

FMCSA granted a five-year exemption May 2017. The agency said it was not aware of any negative safety effects from the exemption.

“The agency believes that extending the exemption for a period of five years, on the terms and conditions set forth in this exemption renewal decision, will likely achieve a level of safety that is equivalent to, or greater than the level achieved by a cargo securement system that uses two adjustable tie-downs when the cargo securement system meets all of the aggregate working load limit requirements.”

FMCSA will accept comments on the exemption renewal through July 14. Comments can be made here, or by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering Document No. FMCSA-2016-0111. LL

