The FederAll Postsal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted, until June 30, a waiver for expiring commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits, a move OOIDA pushed for.

FMCSA said the waiver was granted because many commercial drivers have been unable to renew their CDLs or commercial learner permits because many states have closed driver licensing offices as the nation attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

“In addition, many medical providers nationwide have canceled regularly scheduled appointments to dedicate resources to the COVID-19 response,” the FMCSA wrote. “As a result, drivers are unable to obtain appointments for physical examinations with medical examiners to comply with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

“Given the national emergency, there is a public need for immediate transportation of essential supplies, equipment, and persons, which requires an adequate and sustained supply of CDL holders, CLP holders, and drivers operating CMVs (non-CDL drivers). This waiver provides needed relief from specified FMCSRS for CDL holders, CLP holders and non-CDL drivers.”

Last week, OOIDA asked the agency to grant the extension.

The waiver:

Extends until June 30 the maximum period of CDL and CLP validity for licenses and permits due for renewal on or after March 1.

Waives the requirement that CLP holders wait 14 days to take the CDL skills test.

Waives the requirement that CDL holders, CLP holders and non-CDL drivers have a medical examination and certification, provided that they have proof of a valid medical certification that was issued for a period of 90 days or longer and that expired on or after March 1.

Waives the requirement that, in order to maintain medical certification status of “certified,” CDL or CLP holders provide the state driver license agency with an original or copy of a subsequently issued medical examiner’s certificate, provided that they have proof of a valid medical certification that expired on or after March 1.

Waives the requirement that the state driver licensing agency change the CDL or CPL holder’s medical certification status to “not certified” upon the expiration of the medical examiner’s certificate or medical variance, provided that the CDL or CLP holders have proof of a valid medical certification that expired on or after March 1.

Waives the requirement that the state driver licensing agency initiate a CDL or CLP downgrade upon the expiration of the medical examiner’s certificate or medical variance, provided that the CDL or CLP holders have proof of a valid medical certification or medical variance that expired on or after March 1.

Continues to recognize the validity of CDLs issued by Canadian provinces and territories and Mexico, when such jurisdictions issue a similar notice or declaration extending the validity date of the medical examination and certification and/or validity of the corresponding CDL due to interruption to government service resulting from COVID-19.

FMCSA also issued an enforcement notice on expiring CDLs.

OOIDA requested waiver

The decision to grant the waiver comes days after OOIDA wrote to President Donald Trump, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FMCSA, requesting that expiring medical cards and CDLs be extended for 90 days.

“After emergency efforts began, OOIDA members responded immediately that CDL renewals were a top concern,” OOIDA wrote. “As such, OOIDA recommended waiving certain CDL requirements to the Administration, FMCSA and lawmakers. Thanks to OOIDA members everywhere for your quick response and special thanks to Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) for his efforts that helped result in today’s action.”