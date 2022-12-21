FMCSA denies driver training exemptions

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration denied a pair of exemption requests related to its entry-level driver training rule.

In separate notices, FMCSA declined applications from SBL Driving Academy and Western Area Career and Technology Center to exempt instructors from needing to have at least two years of experience driving a commercial motor vehicle. Both notices are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association opposed both exemption requests, saying that the agency shouldn’t allow the entry-level driver training rule to be watered down.

SBL Driving Academy, which is based in South Carolina, asked FMCSA in May to exempt of its employees from the requirement.

In June, OOIDA urged the agency to deny the exemption.

“CDL experience is essential in providing comprehensive training to entry-level drivers,” OOIDA wrote. “We feel there is no substitute for an experienced behind-the-wheel trainer and employing these instructors will help achieve the objectives of the entry-level driver training rulemaking.”

FMCSA’s entry-level driver training regulations went into effect in February. The rule included qualification requirements for instructors. OOIDA spent decades advocating for entry-level driver training requirements.

Western Area Career and Technology Center, a Pennsylvania-based college, made its request in June.

OOIDA also opposed this exemption.

“Currently, too many new drivers enter the industry without the basic skills to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle,” OOIDA wrote. While the entry-level-driver-training rulemaking that went into effect earlier this year is far from sufficient, the regulation does establish minimum qualifications for training instructors. If these standards are maintained and enforced, highway safety will undoubtedly improve.

“We encourage FMCSA to reject the WACTC exemption request. The (entry-level driver training) rule should not be diluted to accommodate entities that have failed to prepare for its implementation.”

FMCSA agreed with OOIDA in both instances.

“The agency concurs with commenters stating allowing some individuals to provide ELDT without the required driving experience could open the door for similar exemption requests,” FMCSA wrote. “If exemptions are granted on a widespread basis, such a result would be inconsistent with a primary goal of the ELDT regulations, which was to establish a uniform federal minimum ELDT standard.” LL