Florida man faces up to 40 years for robberies of truck drivers

August 18, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

A federal judge has denied bond for a 39-year-old Florida man who faces charges involving a series of robberies and assaults of truck drivers.

Denorio Humes, of Fort Lauderdale, awaits trial on charges of conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and committing a Hobbs Act robbery. Humes was denied bond on Monday, Aug. 16.

If convicted, Humes faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint affidavit from the U.S Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida, Humes is accused of being part of a crew operating from April 2020 to March 2021 that robbed cigarettes and other tobacco products from trucks whose drivers had stopped at gas stations and other stores in Southern Florida to deliver the products.

According to the complaint, the robbery crew is alleged to have assaulted some of the truck drivers and threatened others. LL

