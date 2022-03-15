ELD malfunction? How to stay on the road

With 3G wireless networks across the country going offline, a rising concern is the functionality of electronic logging devices. Fortunately, if you are among those to lose service due to the 3G sunset, procedures are in place to keep you on the road.

In the event of an ELD malfunction, drivers have an eight-day window to repair or replace the nonworking unit. During that time you are required to maintain a paper record of duty status. Within the first five days, an extension can be filed for if more time is needed to replace the ELD.

Extension requests can be filed via email at ELD-Extension@dot.gov or by contacting or the FMCSA division administrator in the state the principle place of business is maintained. According to the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration’s website, the email needs to contain:

The name, address, and telephone number of the motor carrier representative who files the request.

The make, model and serial number of each ELD.

The date and location of each ELD malfunction as reported by the driver to the carrier.

A concise statement describing actions taken by the motor carrier to make a good faith effort to repair, replace, or service the ELD units, including why the carrier needs additional time beyond the eight days provided by this section.

Once the extension has been filed, FMCSA will provide a written letter with their decision. Drivers may continue to operate provided a manual record of duty status is being completed. If all of the criteria have been met, drivers will be deemed in compliance until FMCSA makes a determination regarding the exemption request.

The determination made by FMCSA will be a final agency action, meaning you will not have an opportunity to appeal.Set featured image

3G sunsets



AT&T was the first to take its 3G network offline on Feb. 22. According to the FCC, the schedule for complete 3G shutdowns are as follows:

Sprint (T-Mobile): March 31, 2022

Sprint LTE (T-Mobile): June 30, 2022

T-Mobile: July 1, 2022

Verizon: Dec. 31, 2022

Drivers with ELDs operating on 3G networks are encouraged to upgrade their equipment as soon as possible to avoid service interruptions. LL