Driver panel applications due Oct. 16

Only days remain for those interested in applying to serve on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s commercial motor vehicle driver panel.

FMCSA will accept applications for a new subcommittee to its Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee through Friday, Oct. 16. According to FMCSA, the panel will provide direct feedback to the agency on important issues facing the driving community, such as safety, hours-of-service regulations, training, parking, and driver experience.

The panel will include 25 drivers from all sectors of the commercial motor vehicle industry, including tractor-trailer drivers, straight truck drivers, hazardous materials drivers, and ag haulers. The creation of the panel was first announced last month.

“Our goal is to capture the wide array of viewpoints and experiences within the commercial motor vehicle community,” FMCSA said. “Subcommittee meetings will be held via videoconference and scheduled in advance to maximize attendance and minimize impact on members’ schedules. Members will incur no direct costs, and the agency will provide no financial compensation.”

To apply, the agency asks for commercial drivers to submit a resume detailing your driving experience and a personal statement outlining how your qualifications and experience as a driver make you suitable to be on the panel. A letter of recommendation may be included but is not required.

The documents for applying to be on the driver panel need to be emailed to MCSACDriver@dot.gov by Oct. 16.

“Truck drivers and other commercial vehicle operators are American heroes who have stepped up during the current public health emergency to keep our economy moving, so their input is essential to strengthening safety on the roads,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.

Pointing to an increase in the number of listening sessions and personal visits by agency administrators, FMCSA said it believes hearing directly from the nation’s drivers is crucial.

“The Department of Transportation and this administration believe in listening to our drivers and hearing their concerns directly,” FMCSA acting Administrator Wiley Deck said. “We know that many of the solutions to the challenges we face don’t come from Washington. They come from the hard-working men and women who are behind the wheel all over our nation. This new subcommittee to MCSAC will further help us hear from America’s commercial drivers.” LL