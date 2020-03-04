DOT Guidance Portal offers searchable index of all guidance documents

March 4, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A web portal aimed at providing convenient public access to guidance documents at the U.S. Department of Transportation and its administrations is now available.

The U.S. DOT Guidance Portal is a searchable, indexed database containing all guidance documents issued by the agency that are currently in effect. The portal is accessible here.

Last October, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing each federal agency to establish or maintain on its website, a single, searchable, indexed database that contains or links to all guidance documents in effect from that agency or its components.

Any guidance document that is not included on, or linked from, this guidance portal by Feb. 28, will not be cited to, used or relied on by U.S. DOT, including its component agencies, except to establish historical facts, according to a March 3 notice from Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on the Federal Register.

The notice also states that guidance documents available on or through the DOT guidance portal do not have the force and effect of law and are not meant to bind the public in any way. The documents are intended only to provide clarity to the public regarding existing requirements under the law or agency policies.

Guidance documents for each of the operating administrations can be found on their individual website portals.

