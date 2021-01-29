DHS encourages public to report suspicious activity

The Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin earlier this week because of a “heightened threat environment” across the United States.

According to the DHS, ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the presidential transitions could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.

The agency is asking for the public’s help in reporting any potential violent incidents, and truck drivers can serve as the eyes and ears on the highway.

“We ask the public to report suspicious activity and threats of violence, including online activity, to local law enforcement, FBI Field Offices, or their local Fusion Center,” the bulletin stated.

Suspicious activity can also be reported by going to the DHS See Something, Say Something website.

The DHS suggested for people to avoid large crowds if possible. If that’s not possible, the DHS advised individuals to make not of their surroundings and security personnel.

Navigating protests

The threat of protests and how to safely navigate them are a concern to truckers.

In discussing how drivers could stay safe during the George Floyd protests last year, Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security, said the first step for truck drivers is to avoid these areas if possible. If that can’t be avoided, Morris suggested calling the local police beforehand and provide them with the address of pickup or delivery to see if they can provide the safest route or any other assistance.

If a truck driver still comes across a protest or violent situation, Morris said truckers should keep their doors locked and windows rolled up, and they should stay in the truck if at all possible.

Using violence should be a last resort, Morris said.

“If you have a tire checker, and someone jumps on your truck and starts breaking your window, you can use force, if necessary,” he said. “But if you do, you need to be able to demonstrate to a jury that the force was necessary.”

Morris also reminded truck drivers who carry guns to make sure they have current permits for the weapon.

“Make sure your permits are up to date,” he said. “You could get jammed up pretty quickly if you are carrying a gun and the permit is expired. An expired permit means you don’t have a permit.”

Driving through violent areas also could have financial ramifications. While individual policies may vary, many insurance policies carry exemptions for vehicles being operated in an area with a state of emergency declaration or exclusions for riots or civil unrest. LL