Daimler Truck launches Rizon medium-duty electric trucks in the U.S.

Daimler Truck is launching a new truck line and brand, Rizon, that will offer battery-electric medium-duty commercial trucks.

The new truck line is being presented for the first time at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo running May 1-4 in Anaheim, Calif.

Daimler Truck is launching the Rizon truck line as California sets standards requiring 100% of manufacturers’ sales be zero-emission trucks by 2036. Other states also are falling in line with the zero-emission goal.

Three models of Class 4 and 5 medium-duty battery-electric vehicles are offered under the Rizon nameplate: e18L, e16L, and e16M.

The “M” and “L” refer to the battery pack sizes. The M trucks have two packs with a combined capacity of 83 kilowatt-hours and capable of driving up to 75-110 miles on a charge. The L trucks have a three-pack combo with 124 kWh for a range of 110-160 miles.

A mix of configurations and options are available.

The trucks are expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023. Initially, Rizon will focus on providing trucks for urban retail logistics, last-mile deliveries and municipal work.

The Rizon trucks can be charged by two types of battery charging systems, Level 2 AC Charging (J1772) and DC Fast Charging CCS1 compliant.

The warranty package for the powertrain, chassis and cab is for five years or 75,000 miles. For the high-voltage batteries, the warranty is for five years or 120,000 miles.

The Rizon trucks are based on the Mitsubishi Fuso, which Daimler Truck also owns, according to Motortrend.

Exclusive agreement for Rizon distribution

Rizon trucks will be distributed in the United States through an exclusive agreement with Velocity Vehicle Group.

Velocity Vehicle Group, headquartered in Fontana, Calif., is a major Southwest U.S. supplier for Daimler Truck’s Freightliner electric vehicle lineup. It has distributorships in California and Arizona and also in Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Fleet owners and truck drivers will be “comprehensively supported” by the distributor network, Daimler Truck said in a news release. Consulting on AC and DC charging as well as telematics access will be available. Financing is available from Daimler Truck Financial Services.

