Connecticut governor backs off vehicle emissions rule

The state of Connecticut has at least temporarily parked a plan to help curb emissions via a gas-powered vehicle ban.

Gov. Ned Lamont withdrew his proposal shortly before the Legislative Regulation Review Committee was set to have a hearing and vote on the plan to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035. Auto manufacturers also would have been required to sell an increasing share of zero-emission vehicles until that time, when new gas-powered vehicle sales would have been discontinued.

The 14-member committee made up of seven Democrats and seven Republicans was not expected to approve the mandate.

The Democratic governor’s plan followed in the footsteps of California’s clean vehicle standards. Multiple states have since followed suit. Lamont has said the emissions plan would lead to less pollution in the state.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said the decision to withdraw the regulations is a reasoned approach to the issue.

“Adopting California emission standards, which ban the sale of gas-powered cars, is a substantial policy shift which must be decided by the General Assembly,” Kelly said in prepared remarks.

Others have said they are open to moving toward electric-vehicle incentivization but that a complete ban of gas-powered vehicle sales is going too far.

The Connecticut General Assembly can pursue crafting the transition to electric vehicles during the 2024 regular session. Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan that would adopt Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Today, CT Republicans pumped the brakes on the Lamont Administration’s proposed EV mandate and put working and middle-class families first! Thank you to all who spoke up in favor of a common-sense plan and approach for implementing cleaner air and transportation solutions.🚘 pic.twitter.com/xy2LCHhn1o — CT Senate Republicans (@CTSenateGOP) November 28, 2023

‘Unworkable’ mandate

The American Trucking Association said a growing number of states are rejecting California’s “unworkable electric-vehicle mandates.”

“The tide is turning as state officials across the country wake up to the reality that California’s electric-truck mandates are bad policy that carry serious political consequences,” ATA President Chris Spear said in prepared remarks. “Technically unachievable standards and unrealistic timelines that set the trucking industry and consumers up for failure are not how to achieve our shared goal of further reducing emissions.”

He added that blindly following California’s sure-to-fail approach is not the only option.

Truck rule

A related rule signed into law one year ago in Connecticut implements emission standards on medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Similar to California law, the Connecticut rule includes several measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is authorized to adopt more stringent emissions standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in particular.

Supporters argue the law would ensure manufacturers are producing cleaner vehicles and offering them for sale in Connecticut, giving prospective consumers more options while reducing a major source of in-state air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The state environmental agency also is allowed to establish a voucher program to support the use of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. LL

