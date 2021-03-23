The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Comprehensive Plan fails to meet the department’s goal of transparency, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says.

In formal comments regarding DOT’s AV Comprehensive Plan, OOIDA said that any process to advance automated vehicle technology should be met with “mandatory data transparency” from manufacturers. OOIDA filed the comments on Monday, March 22.

“Professional truckers have a keen interest in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles as these technologies have the potential to drastically change the trucking industry, in particular its workforce,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “The DOT’s AV Comprehensive Plan attempts to outline the integration of automated driving systems into the surface transportation system, but still maintains a voluntary approach that has failed to provide necessary transparency about actual safety performance.

“The continued reliance on voluntary safety reporting from AV manufacturers will not effectively build public trust, acceptance, and confidence in the testing and deployment of these vehicles.”

In January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration touted the expansion of AV transparency initiative to a full program. The AV TEST (Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing is touted as a way to be out and open regarding technology companies’ data on testing and safety performance of automated driving systems.

However, the information submitted by the companies is voluntary. The “safety reports” submitted to the program by Kodiak and TuSimple are more reminiscent of marketing brochures than performance data.

“While the AV TEST Initiative is supposed to provide the public with direct and easy access to information about the testing of ADS-equipped vehicles, there are no mandatory guidelines for AV developers to register or even submit testing results,” OOIDA wrote. “For instance, there are currently a handful of AV trucking companies signed up, but there are no substantive details about their safety performance. Instead of specific testing results, their documents primarily discuss potential benefits and serve as promotional materials.”

The push toward automated vehicles continues, however.

At an FMCSA research forum on March 10, agency leaders pointed toward the potential safety benefits.

OOIDA reminds the Department of Transportation of the word “potential” and that even though the technology may create some benefits there also is the likelihood that some problems will be created as well.

“Despite the various claims that AVs will lead to zero deaths, there have been real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote. “While AVs might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes. Beyond ensuring that regulations provide appropriate standards for the safe operation of AVs, DOT must consider unforeseen concerns and practices that might offset the potential safety, mobility, and sustainability benefits from the technology.” LL