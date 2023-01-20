Applications open for C.H. Robinson’s carrier scholarship program

Applications for the C.H. Robinson Foundation’s carrier scholarship program are being accepted.

For 2023, the foundation is offering 25 scholarships of $2,500 each. The scholarship program is open to employees or dependents of contract carriers that have been active as a C.H. Robinson carrier for a minimum of one year. Additionally, applicants must meet these requirements:

Be 16- 24 years old or regular, full-time employees of the qualified carrier.

Be high school seniors, high-school graduates or current post-secondary undergraduates. Students outside the United States must be in their final year of upper or higher secondary school or be current technical or university-level students.

Pursue undergraduate study in any field for the entire 2022-23 academic year at an accredited or bona fide college, university or vocational-technical school. Schools outside of the United States are considered bona fide if they have a student population, a defined curriculum, faculty and campus.

Enroll in full-time study if they’re a dependent, but can enroll in part-time study if employees of qualified carriers.

According to C.H. Robinson, the program is their way to show “appreciation for the truck driving community by awarding scholarships to employees and dependents of its 85,000 contract carriers.”

Recipients of the scholarship are chosen based on academic record, school and community activities, work experience, and a statement on their educational and career goals. Financial need is not considered when choosing scholarship recipients. While the awards are not renewable, students are able to reapply for the program each year they meet eligibility requirements.

Rachel Schwalbach, vice president of environmental, social and governance with C.H. Robinson, says the scholarship program aims to support those who help make their company a success.

“The C.H. Robinson Foundation was created to give back to our employees and our communities,” Schwalbach said in a statement. “By providing scholarships to our contract carrier community, we are happy to support and help expand the educational success of C.H. Robinson carriers and their children.”

Applications are open now and will be accepted through Feb. 28. You can apply for or learn more about the scholarship here. LL