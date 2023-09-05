Annual award puts truck drivers in the spotlight

Nominations are now being accepted for TravelCenters of America’s annual Citizen Driver award.

Now in its 14th year, the company says the annual award helps “recognize professional drivers who demonstrate traits that bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession, including good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership.”

On top of a cash prize, recipients of the Citizen Driver award get the chance to choose a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their honor. To memorialize the driver’s career and contributions, a bronze historical marker with his or her image and story is installed on the front of the building, and a dedication ceremony is held with the driver’s family and friends. In addition, TA will make a $2,500 donation to each winner’s organization of choice.

“The Citizen Driver Program puts a spotlight on some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrates the fine examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession,” TA said in a statement. “Over 150 nominations for the Citizen Driver award were received last year, from fleet owners and executives, professional drivers, trucking organization members and trucking industry suppliers.”

Nominations are due Oct. 27 and can be made online here. A panel of trucking professionals will review all the nominees to select Citizen Driver finalists.

Previous Citizen Driver award winners

Since the inception of the program in 2013, a total of 41 professional drivers have been honored with the award.

Last year, a pair of OOIDA members, William McNamee and Lamar Buckwalter, were selected for the honor.

The two joined a host of other OOIDA members to be named for the award, including Dan Porter, Don Talley, Dick Pingel and Marty Ellis, driver of OOIDA’s touring truck. LL