Alcoa Wheels markets covers for steer- and drive-axle wheels

Covers for steer- and drive-axle forged aluminum wheels are newly available from Alcoa Wheels, which the maker says are part of an Aerodynamic Solutions product line.

The covers provide a smooth appearance and save fuel by pushing air away from tire/wheel assemblies and the entire vehicle, thus reducing aerodynamic drag. The wheels are durable, easy to install and allow for easy wheel-end inspections, according to a company news release.

The steer-axle covers come in chrome and black finishes. They were designed with the aid of fluid dynamics and have proven to save up to 0.35 gallons of fuel per 1,000 miles, resulting in per-truck saving of $120 per year – and more with recently higher fuel prices, Nathalie Tessier, general manager for Alcoa Wheels, said in a news release.

For drive-axle wheels, the covers save up to 0.96 gallon of fuel per 1,000 miles, or $350 annual fuel savings per truck based on 100,000 miles per year. A proprietary flange-mounted design ensures consistent offset position, which secures reliable aerodynamic benefits.

Initial installation of a drive-axle wheel cover takes about four minutes using a durable and easy-to-work-with retention system. The covers feature a 9-inch inspection opening, which allows for a clear view of all wheel-end components, eliminating the need for wheel cover removal during pre-trip, post-trip, road-side inspections and tire inflation.

The covers are for Alcoa’s 22.5- x 8.25-inch and 22.5- x 14-inch wheels, and are compatible with other wheels using a 10 x 285.75 mm bolt circle.

More information is at AlcoaWheels.com. LL

Land Line’s business coverage includes articles on trucking job growth, business acquisitions, recalls, and new products and trucks.