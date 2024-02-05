A how-to guide for completing a biennial update

Performing your biennial update is necessary to keep your business going.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, carriers are required to update their operating information once every two years. The agency says the update must be completed by all companies – even if a carrier has “not changed its information, has ceased interstate operations since the last update or is no longer in business and you did not notify FMCSA.”

On top of possible fines, failing to complete the update will lead to a deactivation of a carrier’s U.S. DOT number. Fine amounts vary, but companies could face penalties of up to $1,000 per day, not to exceed $10,000, for not completing their update.

Carriers can complete the update online for free. Jim Jefferson, a supervisor with OOIDA’s Business Services Department, said the process is “relatively easy” and takes only a few minutes to complete.

“You can file electronically as long as you have the DOT number, PIN number, EIN number, name of company official and title of company official,” Jefferson told Land Line.

For carriers who don’t already know their PIN number, this can be requested through the FMCSA website and then will be provided by mail or email. The agency also provides alternatives to filing offline if a PIN cannot be obtained.

Before completing a biennial update, carriers need to know when they are required to perform the update. Learning that is as simple as knowing your U.S. DOT number.

The second-to-last digit of a U.S. DOT number will indicate which year the update must be completed. If that number is odd, the biennial update will need to be completed in odd years. If that number is even, it will need to be completed in even years.

Once you’ve figured out the year, you’ll then need to know which month your update must be completed. This is determined by the final digit in your U.S. DOT number. The schedule is as follows:

1 – January

2 – February

3 – March

4 – April

5 – May

6 – June

7 – July

8 – August

9 – September

0 – October

The importance of performing a biennial update has led some companies to use scare tactics to persuade carriers into using their filing services. While taking some paperwork off your hands may seem like a blessing, the associated cost must be considered.

For truckers who are concerned with correctly updating their information, Jefferson said OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department can help with completing their biennial update for a $40 fee. LL