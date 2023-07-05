$228M award vacated in first Biometrics Information Privacy Act trial

July 5, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

A federal judge has vacated a fine worth more than $200 million against BNSF Railway for violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

On Friday, June 30, an Illinois vacated $228 million in damages handed down to BNSF Railway. A new trial was ordered in the first case under the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act to go to a jury.

According to the second amended complaint, truckers were required to visit various railyards, including the Illinois facilities owned and operated by BNSF. At BNSF facilities, truckers were required to register their biometric identifiers and/or biometric information into biometrically-enabled “Auto-Gate Systems” that partially control entrances and exits at the facilities.

Essentially, drivers were required to provide fingerprint identification to BNSF for scanning.
BNSF collected, captured and stored truckers’ biometric identifiers. However, the railroad company failed to provide any written disclosures describing the purpose and duration of the use of such information. Furthermore, BNSF failed to obtain written consent from the truckers, a violation of BIPA.

A federal jury found BNSF liable for one count of violating Illinois’ BIPA and awarded plaintiffs $228 million. The complaint claims at least 44,000 truckers may be eligible for compensation.

This is the first such case to go to trial.

Biometric Information Privacy Act

Enacted in 2008, Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act regulates the collection, use, safeguarding, handling, storage, retention and destruction of biometric identifiers and information, according to the complaint.

A “biometric identifier” is defined as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint or scan of hand or face geometry.”

The Biometric Information Privacy Act “prohibits private entities from collecting, capturing, purchasing, receiving through trade or otherwise obtaining a person’s biometric information unless the private entity:

  • Informs that person in writing that identifiers and information will be collected and/or stored.
  • Informs the person in writing of the specific purpose and length for which the identifiers or information is being collected, stored or used.
  • Receives a written release from the person for the collection of that data.
  • Publishes publicly available written retention schedules and guidelines for permanently destroying said data. LL

Related stories:
Old Dominion tells federal court to dismiss biometric privacy lawsuit

Related News

ELD automated surveillance

Illinois

Podcast: Automated surveillance – they are watching you

Automated surveillance has moved from science fiction into reality for truckers. A federal agency has asked for feedback on the topic.

By Mark Reddig | June 26

smuggling

Crime & Courts

Four arrested in deadly tractor-trailer smuggling incident

Four people have been arrested for their alleged role in a tractor-trailer smuggling incident that left 53 dead and 11 injured.

By Land Line Staff | July 03

Cargo theft graphic. Padlock on trailer. Photo by Martin

Crime & Courts

Thieves are looking to liberate your cargo this Independence Day

As the holiday approaches, the risk of cargo theft jumps significantly. Here’s some tips to avoid becoming a victim from one industry expert.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 30

U.S. Supreme Court building. Photo by Rex Wholster

Crime & Courts

Supreme Court to consider how long states can draw out forfeiture hearings

How long can authorities draw out civil asset forfeiture hearings to keep someone’s seized property? The U.S. Supreme Court may weigh in.

By Chuck Robinson | June 30

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.