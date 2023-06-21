UCR fees to drop in 2024

Unified Carrier Registration fees are set to decrease by about 9% in 2024.

In a final rule scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Thursday, June 22, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the fees for the 2024 registration year.

The reduction in annual registration fees will be from $4 to $3,453 per entity, depending on the number of vehicles owned or operated.

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number regardless whether they are using that DOT number or not and it is marked interstate, says OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

All states are required to enforce UCR requirements whether or not a state participates in it. The not-participating states are Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Wyoming. Washington, D.C., also does not participate.

UCR fees for 2024

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $37 3-5 $111 6-20 $221 21-100 $769 101-1,000 $3,670 1,001 and above $35,836

UCR fees for 2023

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $41 3-5 $121 6-20 $242 21-100 $844 101-1,000 $4,024 1,001 and above $39,289

“This rule establishes reductions in the annual registration fees for the UCR Plan and Agreement,” FMCSA wrote in the final rule.

“The primary impact of this rule will be a reduction in fees paid by individual motor carriers, motor private carriers of property, brokers, freight forwarders and leasing companies.”

FMCSA proposed the reduced 2024 fees in March, and the agency moved forward with the plan after it received no comments.

The final rule will take effect 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register. LL