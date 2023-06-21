UCR fees to drop in 2024

June 21, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

Unified Carrier Registration fees are set to decrease by about 9% in 2024.

In a final rule scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Thursday, June 22, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced the fees for the 2024 registration year.

The reduction in annual registration fees will be from $4 to $3,453 per entity, depending on the number of vehicles owned or operated.

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number regardless whether they are using that DOT number or not and it is marked interstate, says OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

All states are required to enforce UCR requirements whether or not a state participates in it. The not-participating states are Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Wyoming. Washington, D.C., also does not participate.

UCR fees for 2024

Fleet size Fee
0-2 $37
3-5 $111
6-20 $221
21-100 $769
101-1,000 $3,670
1,001 and above $35,836

 

UCR fees for 2023

Fleet size Fee
0-2 $41
3-5 $121
6-20 $242
21-100 $844
101-1,000 $4,024
1,001 and above $39,289

 

“This rule establishes reductions in the annual registration fees for the UCR Plan and Agreement,” FMCSA wrote in the final rule.

“The primary impact of this rule will be a reduction in fees paid by individual motor carriers, motor private carriers of property, brokers, freight forwarders and leasing companies.”

FMCSA proposed the reduced 2024 fees in March, and the agency moved forward with the plan after it received no comments.

The final rule will take effect 30 days after it is published in the Federal Register. LL

Related News

Hair drug testing sample. Photo by kittyfly

Federal

Feds expected to present modified hair testing proposal ‘sometime this summer’

A proposal about including hair testing in federal drug programs is coming soon. Here’s what that means in terms of the rulemaking process.

By Ryan Witkowski | June 20

FMCSA notice targets unsafe motor carriers US Capitol photo by p_gangler

Federal

FMCSA notice targets unsafe motor carriers

A long-anticipated advance notice of proposed rulemaking aimed at removing unsafe motor carriers is expected to be published this summer.

By Mark Schremmer | June 20

EPA proposal ignores truckers’ concerns, OOIDA says. Truck charging image by scharfsinn86

Federal

EPA proposal ignores truckers’ concerns, OOIDA says

The EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Phase 3 proposal fails to consider the real-life concerns relayed by the nation’s truck drivers, OOIDA said.

By Mark Schremmer | June 19

OOIDA warns against use of automated surveillance in trucking Background image: Saklakova

Federal

OOIDA warns against use of automated surveillance in trucking

The use of automated surveillance in trucking has placed more stress on drivers and has failed to improve safety, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | June 16

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.