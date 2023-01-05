Truck engines older than model year 2010 banned in California

All trucks with an engine older than model year 2010 are now banned in California, per the California Air Resources Board’s Truck and Bus Regulation.

According to CARB’s Truck and Bus Regulation, heavier trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 26,000 pounds must have a 2010 or newer engine by Jan. 1, 2023. The same rule applies to lighter trucks weighing between 14,001 and 26,000 pounds.

Truckers can still drive older trucks, but the engine must be model year 2010 or newer. Few exceptions apply.

One exception to the Truck and Bus Regulation is the low-use exemption.

This applies to vehicles that travel less than 1,000 miles per calendar year in California. Annual odometer reporting is required, and readings must be provided for any period of noncompliance and maybe for other reasons, according to CARB.

According to CARB’sannual enforcement report, the remaining number of vehicles facing a Jan. 1, 2023, compliance deadline (2007 through 2009 model year engines) is estimated to be about 36,900 California-registered trucks and up to 192,400 trucks registered in other states.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 requires the California Department of Motor Vehicles to deny registration renewal or transfer for any noncompliant vehicle. CARB’s Enforcement Division also can conduct field inspections, issue citations, conduct fleet audits, and coordinate with the EPA for fleets based outside of California.

Any person selling a vehicle subject to the Truck and Bus Regulation must provide a specific disclosure statement in writing to the buyer on the bill of sale, sales contract addendum, or invoice.

According to CARB’s website, diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics.

“As heavy-duty on-road vehicles are such a significant source of pollutants, the Truck and Bus Regulation is one of the most far-reaching and important tools to reduce smog-forming and toxic emissions and protect public health in disadvantaged communities,” CARB states.

Truckers who have questions about the Truck and Bus Regulation should call CARB’s hotline at 866-634-3735. LL