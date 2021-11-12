TravelCenters of America, Mobil Delvac donate $50K to Folds of Honor

November 12, 2021

Land Line Staff

For the fifth year in a row, TravelCenters of America and Mobil Delvac have teamed up to donate $50,000 to Folds of Honor. To date, the companies together have donated a total of $250,000 to the organization.

Folds of Honor is an organization providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network. Mobil Delvac manufactures heavy-duty diesel engine oil.

“As a nearly 50-year-old American company, we are proud to support U.S. veterans and active-duty military,” Jon Pertchik, chief executive officer of TravelCenters of America, said in a news release. “On this Veterans Day, we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and are pleased this donation will provide educational support for the families of those who have fallen.”

“We are thankful for the contributions of our veterans and are proud to honor them by supporting scholarships that will help their families achieve their dreams through education,” Kristine Amy, Mobil Delvac USA commercial brand manager, said in the news release.

Since launching in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 29,000 educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American military veterans. There are more than 1 million disabled and fallen service members and nearly 2 million dependents of military heroes adversely affected by war. LL

 

