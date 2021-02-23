Shell Rotella aims for net-zero emissions by 2050

Shell Rotella has set its sights on becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner.

The company will offer customers carbon-neutral lubricants for heavy-duty engines in North America. Its existing products – Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic and Shell Rotella T5 Synthetic Blend engine oils – will now be carbon neutral.

Shell plans to reach its target of net-zero emissions through several factors, including avoiding emissions, reducing them, and offsetting them, according to a company news release.

Shell plans to avoid emissions is by more efficient production and improved product design using more recycled content in its bottles where possible.

Shell also plans to reduce emissions by improved energy efficiency. More than 50% of electricity used in Shell lubricant blending plants now comes from renewable sources, the company reports.

Shell plans to offset the remaining carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions through buying and selling carbon credits from Shell’s global portfolio of nature-based solutions projects, and continued investment in nature-based solutions initiatives.

Houston-based Shell Rotella is one company in Shell’s global portfolio of lubricants that are part of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Hague, Netherlands. Together, the companies aim to be carbon-neutral. Globally, Shell aims to offset the annual emissions of more than 52 million gallons of advanced synthetic lubricants.

Carbon offsetting programs provide an immediate solution to balance carbon dioxide emissions as the company devises methods to avoid and reduce emissions, according to the news release. Carbon dioxide associated with acquiring and processing raw materials, lubricant production, packaging, distribution and the use and disposal of Shell lubricants will be offset by removing carbon from the atmosphere or emissions saved by avoiding degradation of natural ecosystems.

Shell is investing in reforestation projects and also in lower-carbon biofuels and hydrocarbon, electric vehicle charging, and solar and wind power.

The company says it expects to offset about 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions per year. That is equivalent to eliminating the carbon dioxide emissions generated by a gasoline-fueled 2021 Ford F-150 driven more than 1.5 billion miles.

