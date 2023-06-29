Rand McNally offers 2024 Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas

Rand McNally has a new edition of its Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas.

The atlas is intended for professional drivers.

Although GPS is nearly ubiquitously used for routing trucks, Rand McNally says in a news release that its atlas “is often the go-to navigation device that experienced drivers use to plot their course and to use when GPS devices fail to operate appropriately.”

Each edition includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes, the latest state-by-state regulations, fuel tax charts, restricted routes, and low-clearance warnings.

Among the 2024 edition updates:

Comprehensive update of fuel tax information and tractor-trailer inspection procedures.

Hazmat route regulations, tips and facts, on-the-road resources, and state access policies.

Updated restricted routes, low clearance, and weigh station locations.

Updated population values in the index.

The addition of mileage-based exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island

Revised 22-page mileage directory with more than 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages.

Detailed coverage of state and national designated routes.

Road construction and conditions hotlines.

Easy-to-use chart of state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites.

Redesignation of U.S. Highway 264 in North Carolina along I-95 near Wilson to Greenville to Interstate 587.

The new editions of the atlas are available in paperback; a spiral-bound, laminated deluxe version; and a large-scale edition with maps that are 37% larger printed on laminated pages with a tough spiral binding that allows the book to lay open easily.

Rand McNally says the 2024 Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas can be purchased at travel centers, in bookstores, online at the Rand McNally Store, and other e-commerce stores.

Rand McNally was founded in 1856. Its headquarters are in Chicago. The company published its first map in 1872 and its first automobile map in 1904. It first published an atlas in 1923, according to the company’s online history.

