Wired takes a close look at trucking

February 17, 2023

|

A new piece in Wired magazine takes a deep dive into trucking. It was written by Andrew Kay, who spent a good chunk of time talking with truckers at a truck stop, and then experienced what life is like on the road in the cab. He came away with a new perspective about the challenges truckers face day-in and day-out – and he joins us to talk about what he found.

 

Listen to our full show

 

Also, what makes a bigger statement than the frontmost piece of equipment on your rig – your front bumper. While it may seem like something that's settled the moment you buy your truck, there are in fact some amazing aftermarket options out there to add some shine to your truck.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An Indiana state Senate panel advances a uniform speed limit bill. A Kwik Star in Davenport, Iowa, has been named the No. 1 truck stop of 2022 by Trucker Path. And the U.S. Department of Energy announces it’s selling 26 million barrels of crude oil.

Shining up the front of the truck

What makes a bigger statement than the frontmost piece of equipment on your rig – your front bumper. While it may seem like something that’s settled the moment you buy your truck, there are in fact some amazing aftermarket options out there to add some shine to your truck.

