Wired takes a close look at trucking

A new piece in Wired magazine takes a deep dive into trucking. It was written by Andrew Kay, who spent a good chunk of time talking with truckers at a truck stop, and then experienced what life is like on the road in the cab. He came away with a new perspective about the challenges truckers face day-in and day-out – and he joins us to talk about what he found. Also, what makes a bigger statement than the frontmost piece of equipment on your rig – your front bumper. While it may seem like something that’s settled the moment you buy your truck, there are in fact some amazing aftermarket options out there to add some shine to your truck.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
An Indiana state Senate panel advances a uniform speed limit bill. A Kwik Star in Davenport, Iowa, has been named the No. 1 truck stop of 2022 by Trucker Path. And the U.S. Department of Energy announces it’s selling 26 million barrels of crude oil.
Shining up the front of the truck
You can take part in Florida's public outreach meeting to discuss plans to widen the Interstate 75 south corridor.
Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are on a break. In the meantime, OOIDA is offering membership for two years at $50.
Read Life as a 21st Century Trucker by Andrew Kay on the WIRED website.
