Will Indiana end its split speed limit?

Indiana is one of a handful of states that has a different set of rules on the books for heavy trucks when it comes to the speed limit. Attempts to level the playing field have fallen short over the years, but lawmakers are giving it another try anyway. We talk with the sponsor of a House bill that would bring the speed limit back up for heavy trucks. State Rep. Mike Aylesworth tells us what’s behind his efforts. Then Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains what the Association is doing on the issue.

Another ELD finds its way onto FMCSA’s revoked devices list. The president talks infrastructure during the State of the Union. And the newest list of worst truck bottlenecks includes some usual suspects.

Super Bowl and freight

Super Bowl weekend is only days away. We’ll find out how that’s impacted freight in today’s Market Update with DAT.

A brand-new Spirit

The Spirit of the American Trucker is getting a makeover. We’re talking a brand-new truck and a brand-new wrap. Marty Ellis, driver of the OOIDA tour truck, stops by to talk about the changes.

